The property at Joseph Fletcher Drive, Wingerworth, is on the market for £475,000.

Take a look at this spacious house near Chesterfield offering four bedrooms, modern kitchen, double garage - new on the market at £475,000

A four-bedroom detached house located in quiet cul de sac in a village near Chesterfield is on sale for £475,000.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:31 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:32 pm

The home on Joseph Fletcher Drive, Wingerworth, is new to the market and is described on the website Zoopla as an “impressive and beautifully proportioned freehold property.”

Offering open-plan living and tasteful decoration, this spacious house includes a modern kitchen and generously sized bedrooms, all of which have fitted wardrobes and one has an ensuite.

The property has its own driveway, with ample parking space, leading to a detached double garage.

An enclosed, private landscaped garden features lawn, mature shrubs, block paving and blue slate chippings and is at the rear of the house.

This home is offered for sale through Strike estate agents. To arrange a viewing, call 01134 270317.

1. KItchen

The open-plan kitchen/diner has base and wall units, quartz worktops and integrated appliances.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Utility room

The utility room will accommodate larger, labour-saving devices such as a washing machine or tumble drier.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Dining room

The elegant dining room offers a charming place in which to entertain family or guests and impress them with your cooking.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Lounge

The spacious lounge has a gas fire set into a fireplace.

Photo: Zoopla

