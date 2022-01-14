Fall in love with this five-bedroom cottage near the Peak District - yours for £750,000

The mid Victorian double-fronted cottage at Narrowleys Lane, Ashover, is on the market for £750,000.

The website Zoopla states: “This home boasts a brilliant internal layout and will make the perfect home for a growing family. All the rooms in this property are tastefully decorated with high ceilings, a great sense of space and offer stunning views.”

Accommodation is over three floors and includes a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and an exposed ceiling beam in the lounge which gives the property a traditional feel.

Sash bay windows in the lounge and the dining room offer views of the countryside.

All the bedrooms and the family bathroom are accessed from a wraparound galleried landing.

One of the upstairs rooms, which is currently used as an office, could be used as a sixth bedroom.

A cottage garden, with a lawn, well stocked border with mature shrubs and trees, is at the rear of the house.

There is a triple garage.

For further details or to book a viewing, contact the estate agent Reeds Rains, tel 01246 920842.

