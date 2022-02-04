Derbyshire police seize vehicle – after driver runs away
Police have seized a vehicle for not having insurance – after the driver ran away from them.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:24 am
Officers said they spotted the driver ‘cheekily’ driving past Clay Cross police station as they were leaving to go out on patrol.
They said in a Facebook post on Thursday: “Unfortunately when (the driver) tried to make an escape from the team, they forgot the barriers get locked at Sharley Park, resulting in them having to get out the car and run.
“You can run but you can't hide.
“It's a shame they couldn't stay around to watch their car get recovered.”