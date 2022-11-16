Derbyshire Police plea for help finding man missing for three weeks
Derbyshire Police are appealing for help finding a man who has been reported missing by his family.
James Sherwood, lives in London but his family are from the Matlock area and he sometimes returns to Derbyshire. The 51-year-old has not been seen in person for three weeks and was last in contact via text towards the end of October.
He was reported missing to us on November 11 and despite officers’ efforts, police have been unable to get in touch with him. As well as having links to central London and Derbyshire, James also travels to Brighton and may be sleeping rough or sofa surfing in any of those locations. James is white, about 5ft 10ins, of slim build and with dark brown hair.
Most Popular
Police want to hear from anyone who might have seen him in the last two weeks – particularly the last few days – or from anyone who knows where he might be staying. If you have any information which could help, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods and mention incident 357 of November 11: Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Website – use the crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form – or phone 101