James Sherwood, lives in London but his family are from the Matlock area and he sometimes returns to Derbyshire. The 51-year-old has not been seen in person for three weeks and was last in contact via text towards the end of October.

He was reported missing to us on November 11 and despite officers’ efforts, police have been unable to get in touch with him. As well as having links to central London and Derbyshire, James also travels to Brighton and may be sleeping rough or sofa surfing in any of those locations. James is white, about 5ft 10ins, of slim build and with dark brown hair.

