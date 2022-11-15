At 11.40pm on Monday, November 14, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire in a flat on Field View, off Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross were deployed to the scene – using two hose reel jets and six breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

DFRS have confirmed that one woman was taken to hospital by paramedics due to smoke inhalation. A fire investigation has recorded the fire as accidental, with the cause being undetermined.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The Derbyshire Times was contacted by another resident who lives in the building – and asked not to be identified – who described the events as “traumatic.”

They said: “Everyone’s thoughts are with the woman who was taken to hospital and thoughts are also with her family and friends.

“It was a highly traumatic night. Residents would like to thank the firefighters, medical staff and police who responded to this terrible incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad