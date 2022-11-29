Officers say they are growing concerned for 13-year-old Keiyne, who was last seen at around 3pm on Monday 28 November, in the Normanton area of Derby city. He is described as having half green, half brown, shoulder length hair. He was wearing a white shirt, grey jacket, ankle boots and rides a red mountain bike.

Anyone who has seen Keiyne or who know of his whereabouts is asked to contact police using the following methods and quoting incident number 746 of 28th November: Facebook – send us a private message to the police Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form; Phone – call 101