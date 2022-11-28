News you can trust since 1855
Lorry driver attacked in Derbyshire after trying to stop thieves breaking into his trailer

Officers investigating an assault on a lorry driver in Derbyshire are appealing for the public’s help.

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident happened on Friday, November 18 between 3.00am and 4.00am on High View Road, South Normanton.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was parked up when two men attempted to break into the trailer. When he approached the men they assaulted him – he was not seriously hurt and nothing was stolen.

Derbyshire Police are urging anyone who can aid their investigation to get in touch.

Anyone who was in the area at the time – especially any drivers who were parked up or anyone driving past who may have dashcam footage – is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the below methods, quoting reference number 22*674866:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

