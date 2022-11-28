Lorry driver attacked in Derbyshire after trying to stop thieves breaking into his trailer
Officers investigating an assault on a lorry driver in Derbyshire are appealing for the public’s help.
The incident happened on Friday, November 18 between 3.00am and 4.00am on High View Road, South Normanton.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was parked up when two men attempted to break into the trailer. When he approached the men they assaulted him – he was not seriously hurt and nothing was stolen.
Anyone who was in the area at the time – especially any drivers who were parked up or anyone driving past who may have dashcam footage – is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the below methods, quoting reference number 22*674866:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.