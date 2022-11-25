Derbyshire Police received a report of an alleged assault at The Crown & Cushion pub on Low Pavement, Chesterfield – which is thought to have happened between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, November 13.

A man aged in his 50s and a woman aged in her 60s reported being pushed and kicked, causing pain and bruising.

Officers have urged anyone who can assist with their enquiries to come forward.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information which could help with enquiries, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000679664:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the Derbyshire Police contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form here.

Phone – call 101