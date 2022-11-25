Police investigate alleged assault at pub in Chesterfield town centre
Officers have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault at a Chesterfield pub.
Derbyshire Police received a report of an alleged assault at The Crown & Cushion pub on Low Pavement, Chesterfield – which is thought to have happened between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, November 13.
A man aged in his 50s and a woman aged in her 60s reported being pushed and kicked, causing pain and bruising.
If anyone witnessed the incident or has information which could help with enquiries, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000679664:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the Derbyshire Police contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form here.
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.