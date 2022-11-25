News you can trust since 1855
Police investigate alleged assault at pub in Chesterfield town centre

Officers have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault at a Chesterfield pub.

By Tom Hardwick
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 9:02pm

Derbyshire Police received a report of an alleged assault at The Crown & Cushion pub on Low Pavement, Chesterfield – which is thought to have happened between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, November 13.

A man aged in his 50s and a woman aged in her 60s reported being pushed and kicked, causing pain and bruising.

Officers have urged anyone who can assist with their enquiries to come forward.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information which could help with enquiries, contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000679664:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the Derbyshire Police contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form here.

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.