Derbyshire police issue appeal for help finding missing young woman
Derbyshire police say they are concerned for the safety of missing young woman Chloe Micheali, and are appealing for help in finding her.
Chloe was last seen in Moorside Crescent, Sinfin, at 6.50am on Saturday. The 21-year-old, who is 5ft 4ins tall and has black shoulder length hair, was last seen wearing jeans and a yellow top.
Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen Chloe, who has links to the Burton and Cannock areas, or has any information about her current whereabouts.
Most Popular
If you can help call Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 405-221022: Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page, Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact, Website – use the online contact form or Phone – call on 101.