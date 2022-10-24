Chloe was last seen in Moorside Crescent, Sinfin, at 6.50am on Saturday. The 21-year-old, who is 5ft 4ins tall and has black shoulder length hair, was last seen wearing jeans and a yellow top.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen Chloe, who has links to the Burton and Cannock areas, or has any information about her current whereabouts.

Chloe has not been seen since Saturday morning