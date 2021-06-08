Derbyshire police issue advice after series of break-ins

Officers in the Amber Valley area have seen an increase in the number of properties being targeted while the homeowners are away.

With coronavirus restrictions lifted and the warm summer weather, officers are urging people to take precautions if they are leaving their house.

Police have issued important advice to homeowners.

Before you go, advice includes:

• To make your home look lived in, use automatic timer-switches to turn your lights on when it becomes dark

• Property mark belongings with your house number and postcode, take photos of property, particularly jewellery. Register your items for free at www.immobilise.com. Using this service will assist the police in returning property to the rightful owner should it be stolen and recovered

• Remember to cancel any milk or newspaper deliveries

• Avoid discussing holiday plans where strangers may hear details of your absence from home

• Uncollected mail is a sign that you're away. Ask a neighbour or a friend to collect it for you or consider using the Royal Mail Keepsafe service

• Store valuable documents or items in a safe. Alternatively consider leaving them with a family member, friend or a bank

• If you normally leave valuable pedal cycles or similar in your shed, consider putting them in the house

• Make sure valuable items such as laptops and games consoles are not on view from the outside

• Make sure you have up-to-date building and contents insurance and check for any specific requirements relating to security

• Make sure you’ve locked all your windows and doors, and if you have an alarm, use it

While you're away:

• Consider getting a relative, friend or neighbour to park on your drive if you have one, open and close the curtains, collect the post from the mat and water the garden

• Be mindful of what you write or photos you share on social media which could identify you as being away on holiday

• Ask a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property and leave a contact number so they can get in contact with you if anything happens