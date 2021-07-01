Derbyshire police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing man

Derbyshire police are appealing for help in finding a missing man.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:24 pm

Andrew Starkey was last seen leaving an address in Rose Tree Lane, Newhall, at around 10pm on Tuesday but did not return.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have been unable to find him and are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Andrew Starkey.

“While officers continue to look for Andrew, we are now appealing to the public to come forward with any information on his whereabouts.”

The 46-year-old was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with royal blue piping, grey tracksuit bottoms and white shoes.

He drives a silver Vauxhall Astra with a registration plate which begins with MK59.

He also has links to Tamworth.

The force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise him from the photo?

“Have you seen him, or do you know where he might be now?

“Anyone who can help should contact us immediately,” they said.

