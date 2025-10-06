Derbyshire police concerned for missing Chesterfield man and appeal for information

Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for a missing man from Chesterfield and are appealing for information from the public.

Shaun was last seen on Sunday 28 September at around 10pm in Chesterfield.

The 39-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with short brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms and blue and white Air Jordan trainers.

He has a previous connection to Nottingham city centre.

If you have seen Shaun or know of his whereabouts please contact Derbyshire police quoting incident number 327 of 4 October, via:

• Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://orlo.uk/cPZjt

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/igfWS