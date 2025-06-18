Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 16-year-old girl
Meika was reported missing from her home in Derby on Monday evening (16 June).
It is believed she could be in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands. She is described as being around 5ft tall with dark brown curly hair.
Meika was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black vest top with a black long-sleeved cardigan and black and grey Jordan High-Top shoes.
Anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference number 1402 of 16 June:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.