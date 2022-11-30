Councillor Angelique Foster, who could see her role as PCC diminished if the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) goes through as planned, joined in the discussion at North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC). Addressing full council, she said: “I agree with the principle of bringing more investment to the area but I’m not convinced that the mayoral system is the one that will facilitate that.”

Coun Foster commented she believed decision making should be as ‘local as possible’, but the concept of combining Derbyshire with Nottinghamshire, Derby and Nottingham councils under an elected mayor would be contrary to that. “It’s adding another layer of decision making, taking that local decision making further and further away from local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire PCC Angelique Foster

With regard to her own position as PCC, she commented: “Governance will be decided at a later stage when it comes to the police and crime commissioners, I’m glad because after consultation with Derbyshire Constabulary and Nottinghamshire Police I think it was too big a job, too complicated to bring those police forces together.

“There’s no appetite for that from local police officers or from the chief constable. But it’s not to say that it’s not going to happen.” Coun Foster added that she equally did not agree with the possibility of the counties’ fire services coming ‘under one hat’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals, which are worth approximately £1.14billion for the region over the course of 30 years, are currently at consultation stage, however members of the public will not get to vote on them, a fact which numerous NEDDC members criticised.

The majority of councillors disagreed with the proposals, for reasons including the potential dissolution of district and borough authorities, the possibility of funding being ‘swallowed up’ by the city councils and an elected mayor’s power to impose a precept to Council Tax and addition to business rates that would see costs increasing for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad