Chesterfield’s new M&S store has welcomed customers for the first time today – and the Derbyshire Times were there to capture the excitement of the opening day.

Marks and Spencer launched their brand-new Chesterfield store today – completing their move from the High Street to Ravenside Retail Park.

The company announced the move back in March – spending several months renovating the old Debenhams and fitting the building out ahead of their grand opening.

Chesterfield Borough Council have welcomed the firm’s commitment to its future in the borough. Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The opening of this new Marks and Spencer store at Ravenside Retail Park represents a significant investment in our borough.

“Whilst we understand that the move is disappointing for our high street, the company’s decision to remain within our town demonstrates the confidence that this national retailer has in Chesterfield’s future.

“It has also created more than 100 new jobs, and we’ve been working closely with the company to support local people to benefit from these new employment opportunities.”

The council does not own the building which has now been vacated by Marks and Spencer, but is continuing to work with the landlord to explore alternative uses for this key town centre building,

Councillor Sarvent added: “While we have no direct control over the former Marks and Spencer building, we will do all we can to explore and support positive new uses for this central site in our town centre.

“We’re also making significant investments in this area to ensure we can create a modern, vibrant visitor destination which builds confidence in the town – including our ambitious ‘Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield’ town centre regeneration plans which are moving forward after we secured nearly £20m from the Government’s levelling up fund.”

The new M&S dwarfs their former premises, and has a range of exciting new features for customers to enjoy – and these are 10 more photos from the store’s first day in action.

1. New M&S The new M&S store welcomed customers for the first time today - with their former High Street premises closing for the last time yesterday. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2. Ribbon cutting An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning outside the store. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3. Golden tickets The first 200 customers to arrive were given a golden ticket - which guaranteed them a prize ranging from a bag of Percy Pigs to a £200 voucher. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

4. New-look foodhall M&S’ Ravenside premises is twice the size of their old store - and includes a new-look foodhall brimming with different products. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales