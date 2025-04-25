Derbyshire petrolhead’s mammoth task preparing dozens of classic cars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire petrolhead has the mammoth task of servicing and readying 58 vintage cars ahead of this weekend, which marks the start of the classic car season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start of the classic car season is marked with ‘Drive It Day’, as owners of classic cars of all shapes and sizes are already working on their cherished cars ahead of a summer of motoring.

But spare a thought for one young petrolhead whose tinkering is on a completely different level - he is servicing and preparing 58 British cars for Sunday’s national fundraising event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty-one-year Luke Henshaw is a workshop technician at Drive Dads Car in Ambergate, Derbyshire. He has just qualified as a heritage vehicle engineer after completing a three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship.

Luke Henshaw works on a Mk1 Vauxhall Astra. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

“All of our classic cars can be driven by the public. Learning how to look after a fleet of all-British cars ranging from 1938 to 2004 has been a great challenge. I love the variety - but getting them all through their six-monthly service and specially preparing each one for this Sunday has taken me about three weeks. It’s probably also taken about 150 cups of tea, 250 litres of oil and nearly 300 spark plugs,” he laughs.

Founder of Drive Dad’s Car, Richard Usher said: “The purpose of Drive it Day is quite simple - to raise awareness and support for the historic vehicle movement and keep heritage vehicles on the roads without restrictions.

“It’s also a great way for us to raise money for Childline. Over the last few years the event, created by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs in 2005 has raised an incredible £177,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The day celebrates the One Thousand Mile Trial organised by the Automobile Club on April 23rd 1900 - an event to prove that the motor car was a viable means of transport. Eighty-three cars started from Grosvenor Place and eleven days later 35 cars returned to London.

“The Federation represents 500 clubs, so assuming each has 50 members, we could see 25,000 classic cars out and about on Sunday. Drive it Day plaques will be on sale on Sunday with all proceeds going to Childline,” adds Richard.

The Drive Dad’s Car driving experience is part of a larger collection of over 130 British cars chronicling the history of British motoring on display at The Great British Car Journey at the classic car venue in Derbyshire