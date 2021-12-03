Derbyshire pet owners are urged not to abandon their animals this winter as RSPCA cases soar

Scooby was brought into the RSPCA animal care centre in March. He is now settled in a forever home after a seven-month wait.

In Derbyshire, the RSPCA dealt with 55 abandoned pets during the coldest months of last year including 22 cases in December.

Animal abandonment levels across the country have risen to almost pre-pandemic levels and the charity fears this festive season could be even busier.

Dermot Murphy, the charity’s chief inspectorate officer, said: “Our frontline rescue teams are braced for the worst this Christmas. We usually see two types of pet abandonment at Christmas and both are heartbreaking.

“Every year we get reports of people leaving their pets while they visit family and friends. This year is a four-day holiday and many people will want to make up for not being able to see family and friends so some animals will be left for days on their own to fend for themselves.

“It’s not acceptable to simply leave extra food and water for most pets if you are going away.”

Dermot added: “It’s a sad reality that some pets will be turned out on the streets this Christmas and we are braced for even more of that happening as the bills are rising, there are presents to buy or the commitment needed to own a pet becomes too much.

“Please never abandon a pet. Don’t be too proud to ask for help.”

Abandonments in England and Wales have risen by around 20% during recent months compared to 2020.

The charity is worried that soaring pet ownership during the pandemic could mean a surge of abandoned dogs and cats as people return to normal working life.

Dermot said: “After another exceptionally tough year, this Christmas, more than any, should be a time for joy and togetherness. A time to be safe inside, loved and protected from the cold.

“But for thousands of innocent animals this is sadly not the case. Cruelly treated, neglected and abandoned, many face a Christmas of continued abuse or slow starvation, without warmth or affection. We are often their only hope, so we must do whatever it takes to rescue animals who desperately need us and stop their suffering.”

The RSPCA is the only charity with rescue teams out saving all types of neglected and abandoned animals across England and Wales this festive season.

It will cost £245 a day to keep a frontline rescuer on the road this Christmas and the charity has launched a fundraising appeal.

Dermot said: “With almost no government funding, we rely entirely on donations to keep our rescue teams on the road.

“Please, however you choose to support us, animals urgently need your help this Christmas. Our teams will be working day and night, doing whatever it takes to rescue every animal we can.”