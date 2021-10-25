Staff at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA were desperate to rehome the lovable three-year-old who has the canine equivalent of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in humans and dislikes other dogs.

The pawfect match came in the form of a young woman with Crohn's disease who understands the greyhound's health issues.

Kiren Montford and her partner Dom Fields had been looking for a dog for months after moving into their first home. Kiren, 27, from Dudley, said: "I've always loved greyhounds and when I saw Scooby's little face on the website it was love at first sight. His bio really tugged our heartstrings.

"Poor Scooby can struggle with vomiting, diarrhoea and itchy skin due to his IBS but has special food and treats to help keep it under control. Because of my history, I understand how strict we have to be and what the signs are to look out for. We are like two peas in a pod!

"I think Scooby will really help me with my Crohn's disease. Thankfully it's under control at the moment but when I do get ill it means I have to spend a lot of time in bed and I get really lonely. Dom and my family can't sit with me all the time so it'll be lovely to have Scooby there to stay with me and keep me company.

"He doesn't need a huge amount of exercise although he does enjoy his walks and playing in the garden but he spends most of the day sleeping so I think he'll enjoy being curled up on the bed with me!"

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at the RSPCA, said: “We are over the moon that Scooby has finally found his forever home. He had a special place in all our hearts at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Animal Centre. Although we were sad to see him go we couldn’t have wished for such an amazing, loving home. It may have taken some time for him to find his perfect match but it was definitely worth waiting for.”