Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire branch, said: “Adoptober is a wonderful campaign highlighting animals that are looking for a second chance of happiness. We are encouraging everyone to Adopt Don't Shop and when thinking of taking on a new four-legged family member to think about your local rescue centre first.

"We take in and rehome hundreds of animals every year who have either been mistreated, abused or unwanted and without the community opening up their homes to these wonderful dogs and cats they would not ever experience what it is like to feel safe and loved.

"We would love for our supporters to help us do this by visiting our social media pages and sharing our posts to help spread the word about the animals looking for their forever loving homes.”

To register an interest in adopting a rescue animal, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

1. Kelly Kelly is a seven-year-old cross breed. She is a friendly and loving dog with bundles of energy that would put any puppy to the test.

2. Benji Benji is a seven-year-old Jack Russell terrier cross who has an infectious personality and joy for life.

3. MIsty Misty, a two-year-old cross breed, is deaf and needs an owner who can devote time to understanding her deafness. She is a lovable, playful pup and keen to make new friends.

4. Luna Luna is a one-year-old German Sheherd who is described by RSPCA animal carers as the happiest dog you will ever meet. She is full of energy and excitement for life and adores people. However, Luna is not keen on other animals.