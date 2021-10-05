Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire branch, said: “Adoptober is a wonderful campaign highlighting animals that are looking for a second chance of happiness. We are encouraging everyone to Adopt Don't Shop and when thinking of taking on a new four-legged family member to think about your local rescue centre first.
"We take in and rehome hundreds of animals every year who have either been mistreated, abused or unwanted and without the community opening up their homes to these wonderful dogs and cats they would not ever experience what it is like to feel safe and loved.
"We would love for our supporters to help us do this by visiting our social media pages and sharing our posts to help spread the word about the animals looking for their forever loving homes.”
To register an interest in adopting a rescue animal, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk