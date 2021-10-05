Could you give adorable Lucy a forever home?

Six adorable rescue dogs at Chesterfield RSPCA centre are looking for loving homes

Six dogs at the RSPCA animal centre in Chesterfield are looking for forever homes as the charity urges people to consider adopting a rescue pet rather than buying one.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:23 am

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire branch, said: “Adoptober is a wonderful campaign highlighting animals that are looking for a second chance of happiness. We are encouraging everyone to Adopt Don't Shop and when thinking of taking on a new four-legged family member to think about your local rescue centre first.

"We take in and rehome hundreds of animals every year who have either been mistreated, abused or unwanted and without the community opening up their homes to these wonderful dogs and cats they would not ever experience what it is like to feel safe and loved.

"We would love for our supporters to help us do this by visiting our social media pages and sharing our posts to help spread the word about the animals looking for their forever loving homes.”

To register an interest in adopting a rescue animal, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

1. Kelly

Kelly is a seven-year-old cross breed. She is a friendly and loving dog with bundles of energy that would put any puppy to the test.

Photo: Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales

2. Benji

Benji is a seven-year-old Jack Russell terrier cross who has an infectious personality and joy for life.

Photo: Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales

3. MIsty

Misty, a two-year-old cross breed, is deaf and needs an owner who can devote time to understanding her deafness. She is a lovable, playful pup and keen to make new friends.

Photo: Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales

4. Luna

Luna is a one-year-old German Sheherd who is described by RSPCA animal carers as the happiest dog you will ever meet. She is full of energy and excitement for life and adores people. However, Luna is not keen on other animals.

Photo: Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
RSPCAChesterfield RSPCANorth Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2