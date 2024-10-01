Derbyshire pensioner, 83, smashes fundraising target during month-long walking challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 83-year-old man from Clay Cross has beaten his fundraising target during a walking challenge, raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Harry Johnson has been taking daily walks around his hometown in an attempt to walk 30 miles in September as part of a fundraising challenge.

You may have seen Harry out and about in Clay Cross, walking with the aid of two crutches to which he attaches two fundraising tins for passers by to put money in.

This is the third year that the super fundraiser has been raising money with a similar challenge for the Alzheimer's charity.

Harry was given permission to set up a stall at the entrance of Tesco to encourage shoppers to donate.

Harry said: “Over the last three years I’ve attached collecting cans on to my crutches and ambled around Clay Cross to raise money. We also hold a concert at Clay Cross Social Centre.

“Over the last two years I’ve managed to raise £7,300, so my aim this year was to do the 30 miles and also wanted to raise £2,700 so that I could say that over the three years I had raised, £10,000.”

Through his fundraising cans, a Justgiving page and a QR code, the Clay Cross resident smashed his target with days to spare, with the current total standing of just over £3,615.

Harry described the generosity of the people of Clay Cross and of North East Derbyshire as a whole as “absolutely fantastic.”

Harry with neighbours Julie and Sylwia on the morning of his first walk.

He said: “They are an absolute dream really. I want to say a big, big thank you.

“They have been so supportive of me and are all just such wonderful people.”

This money will be going to Alzheimer’s Research Uk.

The charity became important to Harry three years ago after his wife Lucy was diagnosed with the condition.

Harry out and about with Councillor Charlotte Cupitt

Harry said: “I originally started with Dementia UK after they brought the idea up to me four years ago. The following year my late wife, Lucy, had been diagnosed with Alzheimers so I thought well I’ll do the same thing for Alzheimer’s Research.

“Our support worker suggested that Research was a good organisation to raise money for. The research side of things needs the money more than anything else really so that’s where it will be going.”

Lucy sadly passed away on Boxing Day last year. After suffering a fall the month before, Harry’s wife was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital before being placed on to palliative care at Morton Grange in Stretton.

Harry described the care provided by the staff at the nursing home as “fantastic” and “second to none.”

Harry has continued raising money for the Alzheimer’s research charity in her memory. offered some insight into the harsh reality of living with Alzhiemers and why research into a cure for the condition is so important.

He said: “Really, I’d lost Lucy two years ago. Because of her condition I became ‘duck’ to her, which as you know is a term of endearment in this part of the world.

“I was just ‘duck’. She didn’t know me as Harry or as her husband or even that we were married anymore. But, on our 60th wedding anniversary we received a card from the Queen, and that’s in pride of place. So hopefully she knew something about it.”

Over the past month, he has managed to walk 41 miles– over 10 miles of his initial target.

Walking any distance is a struggle for the 83-year-old due to two crushed discs in his spine, which is why he relies on crutches to help him get around.

Harry has never let this deter him however, still smashing both his distance and fundraising targets, all with a smile on his face.

The determined fundraiser has also received a great deal of support over the month. He has been joined by others on several of his walks including local councillor Charlotte Cupitt and his two neighbours, Julie Armstrong and Sylwia Garfoot .

The two amazing neighbours joined Harry on August 31 for the launch of his first walk, with balloons and their own collecting cans.

Harry said: “It was a fun morning and they are lovely neighbours. I couldn’t have wished for more from either of them.”

Now the walking part of his fundraiser has been completed, Harry, with the help of Clay Cross Parish Council (CCPC), will be presenting a concert at Clay Cross Social Centre on October 16.

The evening will include entertainment from Harry's neighbour Julie who will be performing under her stage name, Renayah, as well as a pie and pea supper, bar and raffle. The proceeds of the evening will also be going to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Tickets for the event are four pounds each and can be bought from the CCPC office in the Social Centre.

Harry said: “I also want to thank Clay Cross Parish Council for allowing me to put on these concerts at the Social Centre. I would also like to give grateful thanks to the late Gerry Morely, as it was he who I sorted out the booking with. But yes, the council have also been absolutely fantastic.”

An experienced fundraiser, Harry has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years for various charities and organisations including Guide Dogs for the Blind, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Ashgate Hospice and many more.

For now though, the Clay Cross resident will be taking a well deserved break. Soon Harry plans to jet off to Torremolinos in Spain. The holiday resort holds many precious memories to him as it was a favourite destination for both him and Lucy.

Harry will be keeping his Justgiving page for the next couple of months for anyone who still wishes to donate to a very worthy cause and show their appreciation for a fantastic fundraising effort.