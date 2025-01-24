Derbyshire parents say they 'couldn't wish for a better school' in latest Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils enjoy attending a small welcoming school with big ambitions, according to Government inspectors who found the school remains ‘good’ in every category.

The Darley Churchtown Church of England School, part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT), was visited by inspectors from the Office for Standards in Education in December.

They found that the school has high expectations for its students with a ‘broad and challenging’ curriculum and a positive learning environment built on strong relationships.

Parents and carers are highly positive about the education and wider opportunities the school provides, with one parent reflecting the views of many, saying, ‘I could not wish for a better school for my children.’

Executive headteacher Ben O’Connell said: “I am very proud of everyone at our school, this report is testament to a lot of hard work and dedication from the entire team.

“We are dedicated to showing our students that everyone can achieve, and I’m delighted that the inspectors acknowledged our high expectations and ambitions for them.

“We will continue to work together to ensure our pupils thrive, and we already have plans in place to build on the positive feedback in this report."

The school identified reading as a key priority and inspectors found that the school has strategically outlined key knowledge and vocabulary at each stage, ensuring a well-sequenced progression.

This approach helps pupils develop skills over time - from basic writing techniques in the early years to grammar and style as they advance - enabling them to become accurate, fluent writers.

The report also highlighted how pupils with SEND are quickly identified and given the right support, with caring staff having the expertise to help them build confidence, become more independent, and develop resilience.

Inspectors also commented that the curriculum has been well designed to broaden pupils’ understanding of the world and to support their personal development. In history, they explore British values, while in reading, they engage with texts from different cultures, helping them respect and celebrate diversity. Visits to places of worship further deepen their understanding of different faiths.

Dr Sarah Clark, chief executive officer of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to the entire team at Darley Churchtown on this fantastic report.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work that goes into supporting each pupil, which is reflected in these excellent findings."