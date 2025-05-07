Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire County Council is among 10 local authorities with the highest number of school fines issued since 2022.

Parents and guardians across England and Wales have collectively paid more than £41m in fines for taking their child out of school during term time, a new research from travel insurance company Confused.com has revealed.

Documents obtained via Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to local education authorities in England and Wales have shown that more than 873,000 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued between 2022 and 2024.

In some areas more than 35,000 fines have been issued since 2022 with Essex County Council topping the list for issuing 35,605 fines with a total of £2.05 million paid by parents.

Derbyshire County Council took seventh place with 21,697 school absence penalties issued since 2022.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “When children are away from school during term time on unauthorised leave headteachers are concerned about lost learning time and make a request to us as the local authority to issue a penalty notice on their behalf. “It is the responsibility of parents and carers to ensure their children attend school in accordance with school rules. Schools take this issue very seriously and we support them in their efforts to ensure pupils benefit from the full term timetable. “As a large county with more than 580 schools, we appreciate the support we have from the majority of parents and carers to make sure their children receive a full-time education, but we're also clear about the potential consequences for those whose children are frequently missing from school.”

This comes after Natalie Elliott, 37, a mum of two from Marehay, near Ripley, launched an appeal to nine Derbyshire MPs to ask them to support her campaign to allow children to have up to 10 days off school a year fine free.

Ms Elliott’s online petition on the matter has gathered over 145 000 signatures since December – meaning Parliament will have to consider the issue for a debate.

New legislation was introduced in September 2024, allowing local councils to fine each parent up to £80 when their child is off school. Parents who get a second fine in three years will face a fine of £160 for the absence.

If a child is off school three or more times within the three years, parents will not be automatically fined but may be taken to court where they can be fined up to £2,500, receive a community order, a parenting order or a jail sentence of up to three months.

Despite the financial penalties, many parents continue to take their children out of school during term time, often for holidays.

A survey of 1,100 UK parents and guardians with school aged children found that nearly two in five (38%) who had an unauthorised absence admit to taking their child out of school for a holiday. Over half (56%) said the main reason is because travelling is cheaper outside of school holidays.

On average, parents saved £567 when taking their children out of school for a holiday, with 16% of parents saying they saved over £1,000 by doing so. However, 13% say they would consider taking their child out of school if they could save between £400 and £500.

And despite the threat of a potential penalty, 86% of parents would consider taking their child out of school for a holiday, depending on their age. While almost half (45%) think it’s okay to take a child out at any age, almost one in four (23%) think it’s only acceptable during primary school years.