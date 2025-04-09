Derbyshire mum whose petition gets over 100k signatures issues appeal to MPs over ‘unfair’ school absence rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum of two whose daughter has special educational needs has issued an appeal to Derbyshire MPs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Elliott, 37, a mum of two from Marehay, near Ripley, has launched an appeal to nine Derbyshire MPs to ask them to support her campaign to allow children to have up to 10 days off school a year fine free.

Ms Elliott’s online petition on the matter has gathered over 145 000 signatures since December – meaning Parliament will have to consider the issue for a debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Elliott’s, the founder of the Fight School Fines campaign, said: “We believe education is important, however, this should never be at the detriment of the families, and especially the child's mental health and wellbeing.

Natalie Elliott, 37, a mum of two from Marehay, has launched a government petition to change newly introduced strict school absence rules.

"We need a fair and pragmatic approach to term time absence. Punishing parents breeds toxicity and damages an already fragile relationship between school and home.”

The petition comes after new legislation was introduced in September 2024, allowing local councils to fine each parent up to £80 when their child is off school. Parents who get a second fine in three years will face a fine of £160 for the absence.

If a child is off school three or more times within the three years, parents will not be automatically fined but may be taken to court where they can be fined up to £2,500, receive a community order, a parenting order or a jail sentence of up to three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Ms Elliot has sent a letter to all Derbyshire MPs, excluding Derby MPs, urging them to attend the parliamentary debate on the issue and support her her campaign.

Ms Elliott organised a protest in November 2024 which saw parents and carers from across the country travel to London to voice their dissatisfaction with the new school absence fines.

In her appeal to MPs, Ms Elliott, said: “The government has recognised the seriousness of the SEND crisis, yet the existing attendance regulations only worsen the situation.

"Families with children who have additional needs are disproportionately impacted, often facing impossible decisions between school attendance and their child's well-being.

"Instead of providing support, the system penalises these families, driving more parents toward home education as their only feasible option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school holidays can be particularly challenging due to sensory overload, excessive crowds, and heightened stress for both the child and their family.

Ms Elliott has raised a number of concerns regarding the current absence rules - which she believes have more significant impact on children with special educational needs, families in worse financial situation as well as single parents.

"This situation exemplifies indirect discrimination, especially in light of the detrimental attendance rewards implemented in many schools. Children with SEND, chronic illnesses, or mental health challenges are penalised for absences that are directly linked to their disabilities.

"Many parents and children serve as caregivers, not only for elderly relatives but also for siblings or children with additional needs. These families require support, yet they often face criminalisation when they must take time off during term time to fulfil their caregiving responsibilities.

"With the increasing number of families choosing to home educate raising concerns for the government, it is crucial to examine how inflexible attendance policies contribute to this trend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Elliott, a mum of two, has also raised concerns over the impact of the strict absence rules on the lower income families and single parents who are ‘less able to absorb the financial penalties imposed.’

She said: “This means that a high proportion of lower income families and single parents are also facing criminal convictions due to being unable to pay the FPN in strict time limits. This causes significant hardship further entrenching economic inequality.”

In her letter Ms Elliott talked about sickness related absences being ‘frequently recorded as unauthorised’ – despite government guidelines stating that all sickness absences should be classified as authorised unless there is a ‘reasonable doubt regarding their legitimacy’.

She added: "Parents are being urged to send their unwell children to school, which is fundamentally misguided for several reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This practice facilitates the spread of illness, instils in children the notion that they must persevere even when they are not well enough to attend school and it can result in extended absences as children fail to take the necessary time to recuperate.”

Ms Elliott mentioned that significant family events, such as funerals and weddings, are frequently categorised as unauthorised absences by schools.

She said: “We can not control when a loved one passes away, and these events do not always align with the 13-week school holiday schedule.

“This policy negatively impacts our children, preventing them from celebrating with family, strengthening familial bonds, or mourning their loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal comes after a similar parliamentary debate, which took place in November 2024 following a petition against strict absence rules signed by over 250 000 people.

Ms Elliott added: “The debate in November 2024 was almost entirely focused on holidays and the cost of them, which, while a significant barrier, is not the only reason parents need to access term time absence with their children.

"Other critical factors, such as medical needs, family emergencies, and employment restrictions, were largely overlooked.

"Families who need to travel for significant cultural or religious occasions, for example, weddings, funerals, celebrations of life, parents living in different countries, or divorced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Often, these are not authorised at all, and on the rare occasion they are, only 1 or 2 days maximum is being authorised. Families that have to travel to another country for such occasions are therefore being penalised.

“I'm urging you to take this matter seriously and would be extremely grateful for your attendance on the day of the debate.”

In a response to Ms Elliott’s petition, the Department of Education issued the following statement: “We are determined to break down barriers to opportunity by supporting every child to achieve and thrive at school, working with parents and protecting children’s right to education.

"We sympathise with parents who, for a variety of reasons, face barriers to securing their children’s school attendance. This government is taking a new approach to tackling absence based on responsibility, partnership and belonging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This involves working with schools and local authorities to tackle barriers to school attendance and ensuring schools are able to deliver an excellent education, meeting children’s needs and creating a welcoming, engaging and inclusive environment for children.

"The government takes seriously its responsibility to ensure that schools are equipped to meet children’s needs and help them succeed, but that is matched by parents’ legal responsibility to send their children to school every day that they can.”