Derbyshire Olympic rowing star makes a splash at Matlock Bath Illuminations

By Ed Dingwall
Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:25 BST
One of this summer’s Olympic rowing stars made a bit of a splash in Matlock Bath at the weekend as he took to the River Derwent as part of the Illuminations boat parade.

Oli Wilkes, 29, won a bronze medal as part of the men’s coxless four at this summer’s games adding to his World Championship gold from 2023 – but perhaps there is no greater honour for a hometown hero than appearing in Matlock Bath’s equivalent to the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony on the Seine.

On Sunday, October 20, he was a surprise special guest at the Illuminations, hosted by Derbyshire Dales District Council, and Oli took up the oars for a voyage downriver.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “We were delighted to welcome Oli and thrilled that he wanted to meet so many people connected with this historic event, not least the council’s management team and members of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders’ Association.

“The fact that he instantly agreed to row one of the boats in the spectacular parade on the River Derwent speaks to his fantastic personality and character. We hope we get further opportunities to work with someone who put so much effort into putting Matlock on the map at the Paris Olympics just a few weeks ago.”

Oli steered the boat ‘Heroes of the Sky’, coxed by its usual rower Taylor Hambleton-Harrison, of Ashbourne, who is the youngest of the boat builders and celebrated his 13th birthday on Monday, October 21.

The 2024 Illuminations season concludes this weekend with two superhero-themed nights. Tickets have sold out in advance, but local residents will be able to enjoy the extra grand finale fireworks starting at 8.30pm on Sunday, October 27.

Oli in the Derwent Gardens boat shed with members of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders’ Association.

Oli in the Derwent Gardens boat shed with members of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders’ Association. Photo: Simon Beynon/DDDC

Oli showing off his Olympic medal on the Illuminations' tunnel of lights bridge.

Oli showing off his Olympic medal on the Illuminations' tunnel of lights bridge. Photo: Simon Beynon/DDDC

Oli with 13-year-old Taylor Hambleton-Harrison, who usually pilots the 'Heroes of the Sky' boat.

Oli with 13-year-old Taylor Hambleton-Harrison, who usually pilots the 'Heroes of the Sky' boat. Photo: Simon Beynon/DDDC

Oli and Taylor prepare to depart.

Oli and Taylor prepare to depart. Photo: Simon Beynon/DDDC

