From a transforming robot, Concorde and fairground rides to depictions of an air ambulance, a tribute to Florence Nightingale and even a Squid Game boat are among the creations on show.

The boats will be back on the water every Saturday and Sunday and the event also features fireworks finales every Saturday in October and the final night of the 2024 season – Sunday, October 27.

Matlock Bath Illuminations is a fun-packed family event.

During the seven-week season Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders' Association decorate themed models with an array of coloured lights. The models are mounted on boats and paraded on the River Derwent (from around 7.45pm in September and from around 7pm in October) and Sundays (from around 7.30pm in September and 7pm in October) in Derwent Gardens, giving a unique and illuminous display. The boats can only be viewed on admission into the gardens.

Family fun also took place in Derwent Gardens including fairground rides and entertainers.

The opening weekend crowds voted for their favourite boat and the winners will be announced at the start of this Saturday’s event, when prizes will be presented by Andrew and Vanessa Pugh of the Heights of Abraham.

Photos by Brian Eyre and Nick Rhodes.

1 . Matlock Bath Illuminations Matlock Bath Illuminations Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

2 . Matlock Bath Illuminations Matlock Bath Illuminations, opening night. David Harrison secretary of Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Building Association. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Matlock Bath Illuminations Paul Hensahll chairman of Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Building Association standing next to his Squid Game boat. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales