Derbyshire men - with links to EastEnders and Peaky Blinders - premiere work at Raindance Film Festival

Documentary maker David Chabeaux has had a lifelong interest in the marching band world as the grandson of Maurice 'Moz' Ward who led the Derby Serenaders Showband.

Two Derbyshire men will have their film about the marching band world premiered at a major festival.

David Chabeaux, who lives in Ashbourne, and Owen Tooth of Duffield are among recipients of the Netflix Documentary Talent Fund whose work will be shown for the first time at London’s Raindance Film Festival on June 26, 2025.

Their film, Band, covers the story of The Serenaders who became the celebrities of the quirky marching band world and dedicated every waking moment to perfecting their performance, The film combines stunning archive footage with new interviews, to present a portrait of a community gripped by obsession.

David, an actor whose credits include Peaky Blinders, grew up in the marching band world. His grandfather Maurice ‘Moz’ Ward led the Derby Serenaders Showband and David was just two days old when his parents took him on the band bus for the first time. Maurice taught his grandson how to play the trumpet as well as how to read and arrange music.

Owen, who has won multiple awards at film festivals, directed an episode of EastEnders which was seen by more than three million viewers in October 2024. He has been in a wheelchair for four years after a rock climbing accident activated an autoimmune disease which affects his joints.

The Netflix Documentary Talent Fund encourages emerging film-makers to nurture their talents through making a short documentary. This year’s six recipients were challenged to respond to the prompt “you’re never gonna believe this…”.

From the story of the Alternative Miss World pageant to Eyemouth’s fabled Herring Queen each of these documentaries tell unique, inspiring and untold stories.

The films will be shown on Netflix’s YouTube channel after the Raindance Film Festival.