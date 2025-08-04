Derbyshire medical organisation steps in to lend wheelchair to housebound Chesterfield teenager

A medical organisation have offered to lend a wheelchair to a Chesterfield teenager.

Derbyshire Light Medical have promised to lend a wheelchair to Olivia Gavigan, 14, from Chesterfield, who can’t leave her house safely due a sudden decline in her health.

This comes after the Derbyshire Times did a story about Olivia, who suffers from Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) – a condition which causes abnormal heart rate increases after getting up, while standing up or walking.

As Olivia risks fainting when standing for too long or walking, she needs a wheelchair to safely leave her house.

After her parents found out that the NHS could not fund the wheelchair, they launched an online fundraiser in a bid to help their daughter get her freedom back.

Olivia’s story was shared on Facebook by local councillor Ross Shipman and Derbyshire Light Medical who saw the post, have offered to step in and lend Olivia a wheelchair until her family can raise the funds required.

So far £130 out of £700 target has been raised in the last few days.

Anyone who wishes to support Olivia, is asked to donate via her Go Fund Me page.