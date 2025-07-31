"It’s heart breaking to see her independence and joy slipping away": Chesterfield family launch fundraiser to buy wheelchair for housebound teenage daughter
Olivia Gavigan, 14, from Chesterfield, used to enjoy going to school and meeting her friends like a typical teenager – but now she is housebound after her health suddenly deteriorated.
Olivia has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) – a condition which causes abnormal heart rate increases after getting up, while standing up or walking.
PoTS affects everyone differently with some people experiencing mild symptoms such as dizziness while others see the condition seriously impacting their everyday lives.
It's not clear what causes PoTS and there’s no cure for the condition which can develop suddenly or gradually over time.
While previously Olivia’s symptoms were manageable, recently the condition progressed and now every time Olivia stands up or walks, she risks fainting.
Tracie Nolan, Olivia’s mum, said: "Olivia can’t safely leave the house without risking serious harm. She’s missing out on school, time with friends, and simply being a teenager.
"It’s heart breaking to see her independence and joy slipping away.
"She’s bright, creative, and full of potential, but she’s facing daily challenges that no young person should have to deal with.”
To help Olivia get her independence back, her parents launched a fundraiser to purchase a wheelchair for their daughter, who has also been diagnosed with ADHD, autism, depression and social anxiety.
Olivia said: “Recently my PoTS got so bad that I can’t manage it anymore. If I had a wheelchair, I could leave the house safely, and I could go out to spend time with my friends again. It would mean a lot for me.
"It would help me so much and I would be so grateful for anyone to donate.”
Tracie added: “A lightweight, custom-fit wheelchair would give Olivia the freedom to safely go outside, attend appointments, spend time with friends, and start reclaiming her life.
"The model Olivia needs costs an average of £700 used, and unfortunately, it’s not covered by the NHS.
"We know times are tough for many, but if you’re able to help, even with a small donation, it would mean the world to our family. Every penny gets us closer to giving Olivia a chance to live life on her terms again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.