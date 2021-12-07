Derbyshire man takes on cold water challenge to raise money for Mind

Tom Telford, of Dronfield, is taking on the chilly challenge to aid Mind.

The 33-year-old said: “I’m doing it in an IBC tank in my rear garden of all places – but when I have more time I like to venture out in to the Peak District.

“Sunday just gone was a family day, spent walking around Higger Tor at Foxhouse, with a quick sit down in Burbage Brook.

“I can sit in the IBC for up to five minutes in 3-4C water, but at Burbage Brook I could only manage 60 seconds – every time I felt the flow of the water over my body, it was a new wave of cold.”

Tom said he was not only raising awareness and money for Mind but also building himself as a person with the task.

Sponsor him at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tom-telford-cwi