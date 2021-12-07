Derbyshire man takes on cold water challenge to raise money for Mind

A Derbyshire man is immersing himself in cold water every day this month to raise money for a mental health charity.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:46 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:47 am

Tom Telford, of Dronfield, is taking on the chilly challenge to aid Mind.

The 33-year-old said: “I’m doing it in an IBC tank in my rear garden of all places – but when I have more time I like to venture out in to the Peak District.

Derbyshire man Tom Telford is getting in to cold water every day in December in aid of Mind.

“Sunday just gone was a family day, spent walking around Higger Tor at Foxhouse, with a quick sit down in Burbage Brook.

“I can sit in the IBC for up to five minutes in 3-4C water, but at Burbage Brook I could only manage 60 seconds – every time I felt the flow of the water over my body, it was a new wave of cold.”

Tom said he was not only raising awareness and money for Mind but also building himself as a person with the task.

Sponsor him at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tom-telford-cwi

