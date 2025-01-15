Derbyshire kick boxing club gives free training after teenager stabbed to death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire kick boxing club is supporting young people with free training in the wake of the tragic loss of an 18-year-old teenager to knife crime.

Spartan Element Kickboxing Academy is holding weekly sessions at Ilkeston’s Kirk Hallam Community Academy (KHCA) following the death of Noah Smedley who was stabbed to death December 28.

Noah’s death has deeply-affected friends who attend Spartan Element and the sessions promote self-confidence and discipline in the hope of turning other young people away from knife crime, with training sessions bearing a banner which reads “knives down, gloves up”.

Life-long kickboxer and owner John Peet, 41, said the response to the first session last week had been “fantastic” – with over 40 youngsters attending. Sessions are co-run with boxing club Ilkeston Fight Unit – where Spartan Element is based – who jointly train the youngsters.

John Peet, right, of Spartan Element Kickboxing Academy, and Joe Cocking, left, of Ilkeston Fight Unit, at the Kirk Hallam Community Academy training session

Speaking about the benefits, John believes the confidence martial arts give young people helps reduce the fear that that leads them to knife crime.

He said: “We promote wellbeing, getting fit and making new friends, the discipline that martial arts bring, self-control...the list is endless. When we were at school there was never anything like this. When I look back, I was one of the naughty kids at school and would think nothing of having scraps .

"I can relate to what young people are going through. I think if there was something like this back then we would have kept out of a hell of a lot of trouble.” When John was approached by KHCA to provide funded kickboxing training he was already attending local schools giving talks on knife crime.

Spartan Element will be providing free training every Friday at Kirk Hallam Community Academy from 5.30pm to 6.30pm

He said: “As we were offered the room for free we wanted to do something for the community for free. It’s something we wanted to do. We’ve since been approached by two other schools who want to do the same thing, so it’s looking like I need some more staff.

"Our aim was to get as many youngsters off the streets, out of gangs and into the gym as possible and then with what happened to Noah, everybody related to what had happened and grouped together to support us.

"The response to the sessions is more than what we expected – we thought we might get 10 students through the doors. The fact we got over 40 through the doors on the first day was fantastic. It’s looking like this Friday is going to be as packed, if not more, than the previous week.”

Spartan Element was named a Cobra Martial Arts Association Centre of Excellence in 2024, with members including Bret Zabaroni – holder of the ICB North Midlands Super Middleweight Championship belt.

They will be providing free training every Friday at Kirk Hallam Community Academy from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, with sessions open to non KHCA students at £6 an hour.