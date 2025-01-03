Trial date set for Derbyshire teenager accused of murdering 18-year-old Noah Smedley
The 17-year-old appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning (Friday) and was remanded into custody following a short hearing. His appearance came following the death of 18-year-old Noah Smedley on Saturday evening in Ilkeston.
On Saturday, police were called to Heanor Road at 8.20pm to reports of a man who collapsed in the road. Mr Smedley had suffered a stab wound and died at the scene just before 9pm.
The boy charged with his murder – who cannot be named for legal reasons – spoke only to confirm his name and entered no plea at Derby Crown Court this morning. A two-week trial has been set for 28 July, however the teen will appear again at Derby Crown Court on March 21 for a plea hearing.
Following Mr Smedley’s death the defendant was also charged with possession of a bladed article and four other 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder - with one released on bail pending further enquiries while the other three have been released with no further action.
A 16-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries and another 16-year-old girl, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action. A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.