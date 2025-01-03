Trial date set for Derbyshire teenager accused of murdering 18-year-old Noah Smedley

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:59 GMT
A trial date has been set for a teenager charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who died of a stab wound in a Derbyshire town.

The 17-year-old appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning (Friday) and was remanded into custody following a short hearing. His appearance came following the death of 18-year-old Noah Smedley on Saturday evening in Ilkeston.

On Saturday, police were called to Heanor Road at 8.20pm to reports of a man who collapsed in the road. Mr Smedley had suffered a stab wound and died at the scene just before 9pm.

The boy charged with his murder – who cannot be named for legal reasons – spoke only to confirm his name and entered no plea at Derby Crown Court this morning. A two-week trial has been set for 28 July, however the teen will appear again at Derby Crown Court on March 21 for a plea hearing.

Noah Smedley, 18, died in Ilkeston on Saturday eveningNoah Smedley, 18, died in Ilkeston on Saturday evening
Following Mr Smedley’s death the defendant was also charged with possession of a bladed article and four other 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder - with one released on bail pending further enquiries while the other three have been released with no further action.

A 16-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries and another 16-year-old girl, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action. A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

