Chesterfield man caught with over 11,000 child sex abuse images, court hears

A 33-year-old Chesterfield man who had imprisoned himself in his bedroom from the age of 17 was caught with over 11,000 child sex abuse images during a police raid, a court heard.

Luke Wootton’s devices – including a USB drive and a computer – were found to contain pictures of children as young as two and four years old being raped by adults.

During the raid of Wootton’s Hasland home on December 8, 2021, over 1,000 of the most serious category A images were found, while over 9,000 category B and C were also uncovered.

Derby Crown Court heard that during the three-year wait for the case to be heard at Derby Crown Court after Wootton was charged, he was unsupervised by police.

Luke Wootton was jailed for 12 months suspended for two years, Image: Pixabay/councilcle

A barrister representing Wootton told the court his client had confessed to a “graduated, increased interest” in children since his teenage years, however he did not know “who to turn to about it”. Wootton had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Judge Martin Hurst told Wootton probation reports about him made for “sad reading”, however he was a “self-confessed paedophile” who had viewed images of children as young as two being raped.

The judge added: “It’s all filmed and put on the internet for people like you – it’s people like you that fuel the trade.” He noted that Wootton had effectively prevented himself from any contact offences by never going out.

However Judge Hurst observed the defendant had “come close” – as life-size teenage dolls were found in his home. Woottton had, the court heard, demonstrated a “frankness” with the probation service which showed rehabilitation work could be done with him in the community, instead of an “incredibly short” jail term.

Wootton, of Dickenson Road, Hasland, admitted making indecent images of children and possession of an extreme pornographic image. He was jailed for 12 months suspended for two years with 55 rehabilitation activity days and a 31-day programme requirement and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.