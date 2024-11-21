Derbyshire drug addict jailed after swiping two watches while on suspended jail term

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:21 GMT
A long-term Derbyshire drug addict has been jailed for a year after swiping two watches while in the community serving a suspended sentence.

Matthew Fretwell, 43, snatched the time pieces – worth over £20 each – from B&M at Ilkeston’s Albion Centre on September 30, Derby Crown Court heard.

A prosecutor said after being detained by store security and arrested the defendant claimed he took the watches for “food” as he was homeless.

At the time of the shop theft Fretwell was subject of a suspended 18-month jail term for possessing a knife in a public place.

Matthew Fretwell, 43, snatched the time pieces – worth over £20 each – from B&M at Ilkeston’s Albion Centre

The court heard Fretwell had 27 convictions for 64 offences on his record – most of them of a “dishonest nature”.

Judge jonathan Straw told the defendant: "Yours, like so many other cases, is a sad one. You, one way or another, became entrenched in long-term class A drug taking and dependency which is very difficult for you to kick.

"The reality is your lifestyle and lack of support in the community mean the likelihood of relapse even with some intervention is overwhelmingly high. I hope you will use custody in an effort to try and detox such that when you are released you are drug free."

Fretwell, of Flower Lillies, Belper, admitted shop theft and was jailed for 12 months.

