In one case a 63-year-old drink driver killed an elderly couple by crashing into their stationary vehicle at traffic lights.
A man and woman were also jailed for an awful case which involved the murder of a four-month-old baby.
1. Criminals jailed for Derbyshire crimes since October
2. Ilirjan Ndou
Ilirjan Ndou was jailed for more than a decade after an armed raid at a Derbyshire home where he threatened the victim with a machete. The victim was threatened with a machete during the incident and had his mobile phone, wallet containing cash, bank cards, and passport stolen. The defendant, 28, was identified following forensic tests on blood which was left at the address in Sookholme Road, in Shirebrook, on the evening of 5 December 2021. Ndou, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Peter Krok
Krok, 21, was jailed for 14 years after a frenzied attack on his partner during which he stabbed him in the eye. During the unprovoked attack he started slashing and stabbing the victim’s face – with the first blow puncturing the eyeball. He then struck him with an ashtray before fleeing the property in Normanton, Derby - the victim’s injured eye could not be saved. Following the attack Krok went on the run for three weeks. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Carl Alesbrook and India Shemwell
Alesbrook and Shemwell were both jailed after the death of Shemwell's four-month-old baby son Elijah in January 2022. The infant was assaulted and shaken to death by Alesbrook, just 16 at the time, who was left alone with Elijah on multiple occasions by his mother Shemwell, who was 22. Alebrook, now 19, was jailed indefinitely for murder. Shemwell, 24, was jailed for three years after admitting child cruelty. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary