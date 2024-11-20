3 . Peter Krok

Krok, 21, was jailed for 14 years after a frenzied attack on his partner during which he stabbed him in the eye. During the unprovoked attack he started slashing and stabbing the victim’s face – with the first blow puncturing the eyeball. He then struck him with an ashtray before fleeing the property in Normanton, Derby - the victim’s injured eye could not be saved. Following the attack Krok went on the run for three weeks. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary