Clowne Junior School has received a platinum OPAL award – placing it in top 1% of schools for the quality of play provision.

Clowne Junior School, located at King Street in Clowne, joined Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) about a year ago and has recently been recognised for successful implementation of the project.

Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) is a national programme endorsed and supported by Sport England, which aims to improve play time at schools across the UK.

OPAL play revolves around fostering child-led play, where children engage in learning through exploration, creativity, and the utilization of outdoor spaces to cultivate their play experiences in a bid to improve their wellbeing and overall development.

Those schools which decide to participate in the programme, are assessed after a few months after joining and can receive award for the quality of their play provision – including silver, gold and platinum awards.

Following a successful assessment, Clowne Junior School received the most prestigious platinum OPAL award.

Rachel Morris-Jones, OPAL Lead at Clowne Junior School said: “Achieving the Platinum OPAL Award is a huge honour for our school and means that our children have access to great play opportunities all year round, whatever the weather.

“Being granted this award places us in the top 1% of schools across the country for our play provision- something we are very proud of.

Parents who have joined pupils during the outdoor play time have shared very positive feedback with the school. Picture are Bobby Beaumont Opel mentor, Rev Bryony Taylor, governor Opel scheme, Neil and Harvy Proffitt and Joseph Nugent.

“It has been a huge team effort, not just by the school staff and children but by the local community and families too so thank you to everyone who has been involved, given up time or made donations. We wouldn't have been able to do it without everyone's support.

“OPAL means that children get to have excellent play that helps them develop a whole range of skills including developing creativity, pushing themselves to take risks, developing social and emotional skills and learning within the outdoors.

“Being recognised for providing excellence in play is a real honour and we hope to continue our OPAL journey even further.”

Penny Killow, Chair of Governors at Clowne Junior School, added: “It is uplifting hearing and seeing the wide variety of play all the children are engaging in. It makes me very proud that our school has been able to make this happen.”