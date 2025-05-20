Derbyshire hair salon boss styles top talents for BAFTA TV Awards red carpet

Jamie Hadleigh, from Aspire Creative in Matlock, was part of a small team hand-picked by haircare brand Schwarzkopf to provide complimentary styling for awards nominees before they stepped out in front of the red carpet photographers and a broadcast audience of millions.

Starting early on Sunday, May 11, the styling suite at the Sea Containers Hotel in London welcomed visitors up and down the credits of the year’s best television, from A-list names to the craftspeople behind the camera and production staff who pull the strings.

Jamie said: “It’s not my first red carpet event but it probably is the biggest one I’ve styled for so I did feel a bit of pressure. If any of them win, then everyone’s going to see it so you just hope nothing falls out of place.

“It’s always nice to go behind the scenes. Usually when you see the red carpet, you just see everything done already – not all the preparation. To see all the money that goes into it is quite something too.

“It was a real honour to collaborate with such a talented team, and I’ve come away feeling inspired and full of new insights.” While Jamie has to keep tight-lipped about some of the backstage secrets, among those he got to work on were nominees for Richard Osman’s House of Games and Ukraine war documentary Hell Jumper.

Jamie said: “We were given some idea what they wanted doing but obviously when they come in it’s someone you’ve never met, whose hair you’ve never worked on, so you’re on the spot.

“I’m not actually a big TV person, so I didn’t know a lot about them, but one of the guys I really enjoyed meeting was Daf James, who wrote the series Lost Boys and Fairies.”

He added: “Some came in feeling really hopeful, others knew they were up against big competition but they were all seasoned pros. One woman I styed was married to someone incredibly famous so she’d been through it all already with this year’s Oscars. “In the end though, it felt like a regular day in the salon. Everyone was really lovely, it was a really great atmosphere, and just a bit more special because you’re by the Thames with St Paul’s Cathedral in the window.

“It reminded me of going out with friends, when everyone’s getting ready and there’s that nice buzz in the air.”

When all his work was done, one of Jamie’s creations was given the biggest stage of all, when executive director Mayte Carrasco collected the Current Affairs award with the team for Channel 4 Israel-Palestine documentary State of Rage.

Jamie said: “I just thought, ‘Oh, thank God it still looks good.’ It was lovely to see her up on stage where she should be.”

The star treatment has seen clients flock to Aspire Creative from far and wide since the salon first opened during the pandemic, with a stack of national industry awards arriving too.

Even after moving to bigger premises in Bank Road two years ago this month, the salon now operates a 12-week waiting list for appointments.

The level of demand is helping to nurture a new generation of talent though, and the team has recently welcomed local youngster Kitty Lavelle as the salon’s third apprentice – following Ameliah Ambrose and Gracie Clark, who are now progressing on to senior qualifications.

Ashley Orwin, salon manager, town councillor and Jamie’s partner, said: “This anniversary isn’t just about how far we’ve come, it’s about the future we’re building, not only in the wider industry but in the community.

“From the BAFTAs to our consistent focus on education, we’re passionate about raising the bar, locally and beyond.”

For more details on the salon’s services, go to aspirecreativehair.co.uk.

