Aspire Creative triumphs at the Salon Awards 2024

Aspire Creative in Matlock, Derbyshire, triumphs at the Salon Awards 2024; celebrating another year of unprecedented success!

Aspire Creative has once again proven to be a trailblazer in the hair and beauty industry, achieving remarkable success at the Salon Awards 2024. For the second consecutive year, Aspire Creative has been crowned Best Salon in Derbyshire, cementing its reputation as a leader in exceptional hair and beauty services. This year’s awards brought even more accolades, with Aspire Creative also securing:

• Best Customer Experience

• Best Colour Salon

The Aspire Creative team with awards host, Sophia Hilton (Not Another Salon, London) & awards founder, Kate Jefferey .

• Best Salon for Hair Extensions

Adding to the triumph, the talented team at Aspire Creative shone individually, with Creative Director and co-owner Jamie taking home the coveted title of Extension Artist of the Year, and Graduate Creative Gracie being celebrated as Future Talent of the Year.

“This year’s awards are a reflection of the unwavering dedication, skill, and creativity of our entire team,” said Ashley, Front of House Manager and co-owner. “I can’t put into words how proud I am of the Aspire Creative family – from our incredible team members to our loyal guests, supportive family, and friends. This recognition belongs to all of us.”

Aspire Creative’s commitment to excellence is the foundation of its success. From groundbreaking hair colour techniques to industry-leading extension artistry, Aspire Creative has become a destination salon known for delivering outstanding service and a welcoming atmosphere.

“We are not just a salon – we are a community,” Jamie added. “These awards motivate us to continue pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and creating experiences that leave our guests feeling their absolute best.”

Aspire Creative extends heartfelt thanks to the Salon Awards, its loyal clients, and everyone who has supported the salon on its journey to becoming a benchmark of excellence in the hair and beauty industry.

For more information or to book an appointment with Aspire Creative, please call the salon on 01629 818322, go to aspirecreativehair.co.uk or hit our socials on @aspirecreativehair