A great grandmother who has always been known for her loud giggle had plenty to smile about on her 100th birthday.

Joan Price celebrated the big day with family, residents and staff at Valley Lodge Care Home in Matlock where entertainment was provided by singer Sarah Bright, followed by party games and an afternoon tea.

Two days earlier Joan enjoyed a big celebration at her daughter Gill’s house where she was surrounded by more than 40 family members and friends.

Joan has lived at the care home since December 2024 after breaking her wrist in a fall. Initially she was there for respite care but decided to stay because she liked the staff and the company and felt safe. It was also closer to her daughter, Gill, for whom Joan spent a lot of time helping with her family in Wirksworth. Because of this, Joan knew the area well and still enjoys outings.

Joan Price celebrates her 100th birthday with members of her family at Valley Lodge care home in Matlock.

She drove until the age of 95 and stopped doing so just before the first Covid lockdown.

Joan was born on July 22, 1925 during a thunderstorm in Middleton, Greater Manchester and was the youngest of three children. She left school at 14 and started working in the managing director’s office at Avro’s aircraft factory where the Lancaster bomber was made. On Easter Monday 1941 the whole factory was closed for the day and it was bombed. Brave watchmen lifted the unexploded bombs on to a trolley and transported them to a nearby field where they were detonated.

Joan met her husband, Arthur, at Middleton Baths where the floor of the pool was covered over for dances and a youth club. They married the day before Joan’s 21st birthday and honeymooned in LLandudno.

The couple had five children - Christine, Phillip, Steven, Gill and Andrew – who kept their mum very busy. Joan was a very good dressmaker and knitter and made everyone’s clothes. She dusted and vacuumed the house every day and never went to bed until all the ironing was done. She learned to drive and went to night school to learn a variety of new hobbies.

Joan with her birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Prices moved to Rochdale in 1964 and were active members at the local church where they attended the harvest suppers and family events. Joan enjoyed going to watch the operatic society perform musicals such as Oklahoma and South Pacific.

Family holidays in Devon and Cornwall were like a military exercise getting everyone there. A trunk of clothes was sent by train which Arthur collected the day after the family got to their holiday house. You could tell the Price children because everyone had a handknitted Aran jumper for cold days on the beach.

Joan looked after her elderly parents and parents in law. Her sister, Iris and brother, Harry both died in mid-life. The family adopted Dorothy, an elderly neighbour, involving her in their events and gatherings. Joan supported Dorothy at home and in a care home at the end of her life.

When her last two children went to secondary school, Joan decided to get a job at Woolworths head office in Rochdale because she was bored at home. She retired in her late fifties to be a hands-on nanny.

Joan and Arthur were married the day before her 21st birthday.

Joan was a very busy nanny. She bought two knitting machines and made her seven grandchildren jumpers, she smocked dresses and was a dab hand at making fancy dress costumes for school plays, carnivals and special occasions. She loved to watch her grandchildren perform in plays, concerts and recitals. She was always on call for babysitting, emergency cover and transporting children to and from after school activities. Joan now has eight great grandchildren.

When Arthur retired, the couple enjoyed days out and holidays. Joan also loved gardening.

Following Arthur’s death Joan became firm friends with Jean and Marjorie and they would drive each other to craft clubs, talks, afternoon teas out etc. Sadly, after Covid her friends became very incapacitated and the clubs they attended never reopened. Jean and Marjorie and other friends died leaving Joan as the last one standing.