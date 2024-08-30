Derbyshire grandfather walks from hometown to Skegness to raise money for children’s hospital that treats his grandson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grandfather from Shirebrook has completed a walk from his hometown to Skegness in order to raise money for Manchester Children’s hospital.

Patrick Hanrahan, 66, alongside 12 others embarked on the almost 75 mile walk from Shirebrook on Wednesday August 21.

An avid walker, Patrick said he was well prepared for the challenge.

He added: “I really enjoy walking. I walk daily with my dog, around six to ten miles everyday.

Patrick and his fellow fundraising walkers joined by Spencer on Skegness seafront upon completing their walking challenge

“In groups we also do 20 mile walks for preparation to decide who can do the walk and who can’t. I take a group out and so does Andrew Mason who I organise the walk alongside of. We do a lot of walks to festivals, like the beer festivals at Newark and Matlock.”

Patrick and his fellow fundraisers followed a route which took them through Tuxford, Fledborough, Lincoln, Bardney, Horncastle and Spilsby before finally arriving at Skegness just after noon on Saturday August 24.

On the journey, Patrick said he was humbled by the generosity that was shown by people he met along the way.

He added: “On the last night in Spilsby we went into a pub and a lady asked me what we were doing. I told her and she organised a whip round in the pub which gave us £80. Everybody kept giving us money.

“It gives you faith in mankind and it just goes to show that there are still some really decent folk out there.”

Every year Staveley Miners Welfare organises both a bike ride and walk to the seaside town in order to raise money for various charities.

Each participant chooses their own charity which they wish to raise money for.

Patrick, who helps to organise the charity walks, chose to raise money for Manchester children’s hospital. Other charities and organisations that the walkers were raising money for included Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Shirebrook Colliery Memorial Fund, Macmillan, Alzheimer Society and Midlands Air Ambulance.

The children’s hospital is close to the Patrick’s heart, as they have been providing care to his grandson, Spencer, 11, who suffers from a rare genetic condition.

Patrick said that the work the hospital has done looking after his grandson motivated him “every minute along the way.”

Currently, Patrick has raised over £800 for the hospital.

Spencer has been receiving treatment at Manchester Children’s Hospital for a condition called Mucopolysaccharidosis No6 (MPS) since 2016.

Spencer's mother, Lacey-Louise Hanrahan, 36, described the hospital as “like family.”

She said: “The care he has received is second-to-none, and my dad was touched by the care Spencer has received which is why he wanted to raise some money for them.”

MPS is a rare genetic disease, which affects every bone and organ in the body which leads to muscular atrophy and a shortened life span. Spencer is one of only 33 children with the condition in the UK which requires special treatments including enzyme replacement therapy.

Lacey-Louise said that having to deal with Spencer’s condition and treatment has been hard but it has brought her family closer together in trying to give her son the best life possible.

Inspired by the treatment her son has received at Manchester Children’s Hospital, Lacey-Louise is also currently studying to become a nurse.

To donate to this great cause, visit Patrick’s Justgiving page.