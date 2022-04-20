Derbyshire girls in mammoth fundraiser after being chosen for ‘once-in-a-lifetime trip’ to South Korea Jamboree

Aimée Burnell, 14, and Freya Hodkin, 15, both 1st Whitwell Scouts and East Scarsdale District Explorers, are among 3,700 children and young adults from the UK chosen to go on a trip more than 5,500 miles away to Asia next year.

The best friends will travel to SaeManGeum, Jeollabuk-do, for the World Scout Jamboree between August 1 and 12 where they will have the opportunity to realise their dreams and meet fellow Scouts from across the globe.

To attend, Aimée and Freya had to endure a challenging selection process including a thorough personal statement and a selection day where they had to complete a range of physical, arts and crafts and pioneering activities under observation.

Pictured: Aimée Burnell, and Freya Hodkin.

At the beginning of the year it was revealed that only Freya had been chosen to go, but the district commissioner pushed for an extra place for Aimée to attend too.

Aimée’s mum, Gemma Burnell, said: “Aimée was happy for Freya, but she was really upset that she hadn’t been chosen - so when she got picked to go as well she was really excited.

"They’re both quite determined, they set their mind on wanting to go on this a few years ago and said when it comes up they want to go so I’m really happy for them.”

Local Scouts fund raising for their trip to the World Jamboree in Korea, Freya Hodkin and Aimee Burnell from Whitwell and Nathan Ford from the Bolsover group

The adventurous duo have now embarked on a huge donations drive to raise £7,000 – or £3,500 each – needed to cover their travel costs and additional money to help other Scouts from less fortunate countries to attend the event, which takes place every four years.

They have already held two fundraising events, including an Easter bake sale at Whitwell Community Centre last Saturday (April 16), but have plenty more lined up over the next 14 months to help them reach their goals.

1st Whitwell Scouts and Bolsover District Council also gave the girls £200 each to start them on their journey.

Together, Aimée and Freya said: “We’re both overwhelmed and excited, it’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"We really appreciate all the help and support we have received so far, and hope we can keep the momentum going into next year.”

Watch Aimée and Freya - and Nathan Ford from 4th Bolsover Scouts - discuss their future trip to South Korea after being interviewed by Bolsover TV

