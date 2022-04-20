New recruits join grandma on staff at Matlock Bath family theme park Gulliver's Kingdom

Joshua James and cousin Kadence Tennant, both 16, have joined the resort team for the 2022 season, following in the footsteps of grandma Margaret James, 67, who has been at Gulliver’s since 2007.

Ride operator Joshua, from Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, said: “Gulliver’s is a family tradition for us ever since Margaret first visited in 1991 with her children, including my mum. After leaving school, I was inspired to continue that legacy of working here.

“Margaret has always told me the staff team is like a family, which she wasn’t wrong about. It makes the job experience so enjoyable for both staff and guests.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Kadence Tennant, Margaret James and Joshua James are part of the Gulliver's family.

He added: “Ever since I started at Gulliver’s I knew I wanted to be a ride operator as I enjoy seeing the happiness it brings to the guests.”

It is not Joshua’s first time working for the company, as he previously appeared in a television advert for Gulliver’s World in Warrington.

For Pinxton resident Kadence, her new job in admissions and retail fulfills a long-held ambition.

She said: “When I was younger, I always told myself one day I would be like my ‘mamma’ Margaret and work at Gulliver’s. We have been to all of the parks as a family and enjoyed every minute of it.

“Margaret told me how much she has enjoyed working for the company for the past 15 years and that all the staff were lovely. I’ve met the most amazing staff members and love seeing young children and even parents enjoying themselves.

“Although it can be stressful when the park is busy, it’s a wonderful job. Working with Margaret is incredible and something I am proud of – it’s not every day you get a job with your grandma.”

For Gulliver’s, itself a family company, the trio are an apt illustration of the job satisfaction on offer at the resort.

Manager Hannah Marsden said: “Margaret has been a highly-valued and popular employee for 15 years and its wonderful to see Joshua and Kadence continuing her legacy of providing magical memories for our guests.”