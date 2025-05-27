A Derbyshire girls’ football team travelled to the home of Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain last week to take on opposition from across the continent – and produced an incredible show of sisterhood in a battle against the boys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported, Staveley Miners Welfare FC under-11s travelled to France to play in the Europa Cup, held at the Parc des Princes stadium, May 16-19, after a community fundraising campaign.

On arrival in Paris, they discovered they were the only girls team in the competition but they rose to the challenge nonetheless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Maryanne Newbold said: “It was an absolutely incredible experience overall, we went through every emotion throughout the weekend. I have a couple of players who are used to playing against boys but it isn’t something we would usually do.

The team enjoyed bonding experiences on and off the pitch. (Photo: Contributed)

“Seeing the girls play at PSG, watching them walk out of the tunnel to the Champions League anthem, was the best moment of our grassroots journey. It bought tears to our eyes and the parents were crying in the stands too.”

Coming up against boys with physical advantage and more years of coaching behind them, the odds were stacked against Staveley from the start.

Maryanne said: “We played five matches, and lost our first game 5-0 as we were like rabbits in headlights. It was an eye-opener for the girls to what we was up against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We progressed as the matches went on, lost 2-0 twice, 1-0 and then the last game we lost 3-0 to the team that won the tournament. The score line on paper doesn’t look great but neither does it reflect the effort, determination and strength the girls put into the games.”

The under-11s players and coaches of Staveley Miners Welfare Girls prepare for action at the Parc des Princes in Paris. (Photo: Contributed)

She added: “Our keeper Bell made some impeccable saves to keep the scores low, we were so proud of her. The girls weren’t going to give up easily and they still showed courage with one another and still had great sportsmanship.

“This whole experience has shown how to lose gracefully, work hard as a team and support each other, no matter the outcome. It will have a 100 per cent positive impact – win as a team lose as a team.”

Away from the pitch, the travelling squad of 40 found time to see the sights, visiting Disney Land, the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maryanne said: “Seeing the team together, happy and enjoying themselves was the best part.

Results did not go their way but the players never stopped smiling. (Photo: Contributed)

“I have to thank all the businesses that helped us get there, Craig, Danielle and Claire for arranging the raffle and gathering lots of goodies from all the businesses to raffle off.

“Then the parents, Laura, Chris, Sarah, John, who did cash donations, Duane for arranging last man standing and everyone who took part in football cards and to those who took part in the 10K sponsored walk.”

While most pampered professionals head off on their end-of-season holidays this week, the hard work continues for the Staveley girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maryanne said: “There’s no break from grassroots. We are training throughout summer and have entered a few local tournaments. We had a really good season. It started off rocky as it was our first season playing nine-a-side but we finished really well.

A party of 40 players, coaches and supporters made the trip thanks to a community fundraising campaign. (Photo: Contributed)

“Next season will be our first playing for points on a league table. It’s exciting and we’re looking forward to see how we do. Hopefully we continue growing and do well.

“I don't think we’ll do Paris again, as it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the team, but if the opportunity comes up again to play at Camp Nou in Barcelona, then count us in.”

Anyone interested in playing for or supporting the club can find more details at smwjfc.co.uk.