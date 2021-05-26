Derbyshire girl braves the chop to raise over £1,800 for the Little Princess Trust

Alissia Cook, aged nine, also set up a fundraising page which has raised more than £1,371 for the Little Princess Trust, who work with children who have lost their own hair during treatment for the disease or through other conditions.

The Clowne youngster decided to support the charity after learning how her mum Sheryl had been the recipient of a wig after being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects bones or the surrounding tissue, aged 11.

Alissia Cook has donated 22 inches of her treasured locks to the Little Princess Trust

Alissia said: “My mum got to choose a wig to make her feel happy and pretty again. I want to make a little girl feel like that by donating my own hair.”

Including offline donations, she has raised a total of £1,880 so far but hopes to gain a few extra donations to reach her £2,000 fundraising goal.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alissia-cook21.

