Derbyshire voters will no doubt have their eyes fixed on any one of the eleven constituencies affecting their areas and will be considering their preferred MP to represent them as the General Election moves ever closer.

But for many in the county, an equally important consideration will also have to be brought to bear on their ballot papers with a number of By-Elections in a district, towns and parishes taking place at the same time as the General Election on July 4 where council seats have become vacant.

There will be 61 polling stations, open from 7am to 10pm, on July 4, across Derbyshire for voters to cast their ballots during the General Election with details of polling station locations included on the polling card sent to all eligible voters ahead of the election.

The polling stations will reveal the choice of Parliamentary candidates in each of the 11 constituencies and where relevant a choice of By Election candidates hoping to become councillors in various areas of Derbyshire.

Derbyshire General Election voters will also have their eyes on a number of By-Elections.

These include the Staveley North Ward and the Spire Ward on Chesterfield Borough Council, Lowgates North Ward on Staveley Town Council, Heanor West Ward on Heanor and Loscoe Town Council, and the Hatton Ward on South Derbyshire District Council.

Staveley North Ward candidates include Liberal Democrat Stephen Hartley, Independent Martin Hibbert, Labour’s Steve Lismore, Conservative Harry Smith and the Green Party’s Joshua Ward.

The Spire Ward candidates include Labour’s Sharon Blank, Liberal Democrat Ed Fordham, the Green Party’s Vicky Noble, Conservative Jacob Rodgers, and Chesterfield Independent Kris Stone.

Lowgates North Ward candidates for Staveley Town Council include Liberal Democrat Stephen Hartley and Staveley Community Independent Martin Hibbert.

Heanor and Loscoe Town Council’s Heanor West Ward candidates include Conservative Linda Edwards-Milsom, Labour’s Jenna Moellendorf, Liberal Democrat Ian Barry Holliday, Reform UK’s Marie Cresswell, and the Green Party’s Sue Castillon.

South Derbyshire District’s Hatton Ward candidates include Conservative Julie Patten, Labour’s Jackie Lane, and Liberal Democrat Dr Tilo Scheel.

Voters will need to show photo identification before voting at polling stations and acceptable forms of photo ID include a driving licence, passport, Blue Badge, PASS card, and an older person’s bus pass.

Those without suitable photo identification can apply free of charge for a Voter Authority Certificate containing a name and photograph by 5pm, on Wednesday, June 26, to be able to vote.