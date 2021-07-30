Derbyshire funeral celebrant launches new bereavement and friendship group

Rachel Snowball’s group, Sunshine and Shade, meets at The Hub at Gladstone Buildings, Broadleys, Clay Cross.

The funeral celebrant of nine years said: “I decided to co-ordinate this group because through the pandemic it became very clear to me of how much people need people, especially through times of difficulty and huge adjustment.

Funeral celebrant Rachel Snowball.

“Some people find immense solace in knowing others are experiencing the same – it helps to process their own feelings and provide coping strategies.

“Grief can be lonely and bringing people together with such a huge commonality encourages solidarity, and meaningful friendships, new hobbies, day trips and holidays can be genuine outcomes.

“I have the experience, networks, energy and training to co-ordinate a friendship and bereavement group.

“It truly was a no brainer and I look forward to meeting many lovely people over many years.”

Contact Rachel on 07561 197 972 or email [email protected] for further details.