A Tupton football coach has been hailed for heroic quick-thinking after he delivered CPR to the mum of one his players when her life was endangered by a serious asthma attack.

Mikey Holt was heading home from a training session with his New Tupton Ivanhoe junior side when the mum-of-three began struggling to breathe at the wheel of her car.

After Mikey rushed to her aid, she is now recovering and looking forward to enjoying Christmas and beyond with her family.

Both parties are too modest to discuss the incident in detail with the Derbyshire Times, but Mikey said: “I just did what I was trained to do and what anyone would do in that situation. Everyone should learn CPR, it really can save lives.”

New Tupton Ivanhoe coach Mikey Holt. (Photo: Contributed)

The club is not so modest, rightly acknowledging Mikey’s actions as praiseworthy and highlighting the importance of the training he has received as part of his FA qualifications.

Chairman Antony Maidens said: “The whole club is proud of Mikey and his quick actions.

“When we complete our first aid training, you hope you will never have to use it, but you never know where that experience will be needed.”

He added: “What happened highlights the importance of everyone understanding CPR and how to administer it. We would encourage everyone to learn CPR and refresh their knowledge regularly.

“Mikey's story is a powerful reminder of the difference one person can make. By learning CPR, we can all be ready to save a life when it matters most.”

The British Heart Foundation offers a free online training for the life-saving technique which takes just 15 minutes to complete.

For details, see bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/how-to-do-cpr/learn-cpr-in-15-minutes.

