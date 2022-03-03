Derbyshire florist creates beautiful bows to raise money for people of Ukraine

The £5 bows, made by the team at Bolsover Flowers, feature blue and yellow ribbons, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, as well as a sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower.

Many people have already bought them, so far raising £140, with all proceeds going towards helping people in the war-torn country via the Salvation Army.

Marie Carline, owner of Bolsover Flowers, with one of her sunflower bows to help the people of Ukraine. Picture by Brian Eyre.

By air, land and sea, Russia last week invaded Ukraine, a European democracy of 44 million people – shocking the planet.

Marie Carline, owner of Bolsover Flowers, said she and her staff were inspired to make the bows after finding out a florist in Carlisle was creating them.

“I thought it was such a lovely idea,” she told the Derbyshire Times.

“What is happening in Ukraine right now is absolutely heartbreaking.

“As a veteran’s wife, I know all about the horrors and suffering of war.

“It’s important we all do anything we can to help those poor people whose lives have been turned upside down.”

Marie added: “I’d like to thank everyone who’s bought a bow so far and I’d also like to thank my team for helping to make them.

“I also think it would be great if other florists did the same thing – the more the merrier.”

People can buy the bows until early next week by visiting the shop on Mansfield Road, Hillstown. The store can also be contacted by calling 01246 916810 or sending a message via www.facebook.com/bolsoverflowers.