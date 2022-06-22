Derbyshire fire station to host open day for families – with Paw Patrol characters set to appear

A fire station in Derbyshire is preparing to welcome families for an open day – with a special appearance planned from Paw Patrol characters.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:15 pm

Alfreton Fire Station are hosting an open day on Saturday, July 23 – with a range of entertainment on offer.

The event, scheduled to run from 11.00am to 4.00pm, will include inflatables, rides, street food, face painting, mini-fire engines and magicians.

Marshall and Chase – characters from the popular kids TV programme Paw Patrol – will be making an appearance on the day.

It will also give families the chance to meet the crew – who will be running a series of demonstrations with some of their equipment.

More details about the event can be found here.

