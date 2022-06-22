Alfreton Fire Station are hosting an open day on Saturday, July 23 – with a range of entertainment on offer.
The event, scheduled to run from 11.00am to 4.00pm, will include inflatables, rides, street food, face painting, mini-fire engines and magicians.
Marshall and Chase – characters from the popular kids TV programme Paw Patrol – will be making an appearance on the day.
It will also give families the chance to meet the crew – who will be running a series of demonstrations with some of their equipment.
