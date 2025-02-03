Derbyshire family felt 'forced out' of controversial evangelical church school after objecting to assembly which left six-year-old 'having nightmares'

A school has defended its policies after a family said they were effectively forced out of their daughter’s private primary after objecting to an evangelical assembly which left the six-year-old upset for months by thoughts of hell and the devil.

The family, who do not wish to be named in the press to protect their children, pursued a formal complaint against the leadership of Watchorn Christian School, on Derby Road, Alfreton, until finally the headteacher told them he hoped they would never be satisfied “should they continue in their current convictions and beliefs.”

The case has brought to light a number of other another concerns about the school’s mode of religious teaching and its leadership. The Derbyshire Times put numerous questions to the headteachers and chair of governors which they declined to answer. They did not deny the course of events described in this story, nor comments that school figures are alleged to have made.

In a joint statement from the school, they concluded: “We would remind your readers that although they may not approve of our theological convictions, they should not be surprised to learn that Christians are teaching what Christians have believed for two thousand years in a Christian school.”

Watchorn Christian School, on Derby Road, Alfreton charges annual fees of £2,490 for its 39 pupils. (Image: Google)

The situation stems back to September 2024 when the family say they initially asked for their daughter to be withdrawn from assemblies delivered by Pastor Ryan Clarke, based on reports circulating in the community about church representatives’ interactions with young people, comments on topics such as arranged marriage, and biblical messages which might be better suited to more mature learners.

Mr Clarke had also recently spoken at a parents’ information evening, proclaiming that pupils would be taught according to “the full counsel of God,” and where it emerged that legal responsibility for the school had recently passed from its governors to its charitable trust, of which Mr Clarke is a member.

The mum recalls: “The school leaders explained that ‘the school is a ministry of Watchorn Church’ and that they ‘function as one body’ and that the school is ’submitted to the oversight of Watchorn Church, that is, predominantly, the eldership.”

Parents were also presented with a booklet outlining doctrine of the church, which in 2019 split from its previous Methodist administration to become independent due to theological differences – a year after the school opened.

Three other local schools cut ties with Watchorn Church last year following comments by Pastor Ryan Clarke, inset, regarding LGBTQ+ values.

That ‘Confession of Faith’ booklet, also available on the Watchorn Church website, details points and principles common to more conservative bible interpretations: “True wisdom begins with the fear of God … We deny the Darwinian worldview … We deny that the sexes are equal in every respect … We deny that humans possess an immutable sexual ‘orientation’ … This is what leads to sexual sin: be it adultery, pornography, rape, or same-sex activity.”

The mum recalls: “We were told to read it and understand that ‘this is the oversight of the school’ with the words on the PowerPoint slide ‘prayerfully consider your child’s place here.’

“I did question what this meant for parents that, although they may have Christian faith, may have differences in some views to Watchorn Church. I had mixed responses with Mrs Ozenbrook saying ‘it is and always has been a school for children with faith, no faith and different faiths.’

“But then Ryan followed this by reiterating that the school is Christian and ‘we are going to make sure that that remains so.’”

The girl’s family say that meeting was the first time parents at the school learned a number of trustees had been replaced in February 2024, so that the membership was now all-male, contrary to the Charity Commission’s recommendations on maintaining diversity.

Among the trustees, only Mark Ozenbrook, co-headteacher alongside his wife Shani, offered any previous experience of primary education.

In February 2024, the Derbyshire Times reported that several other local schools had cut ties with Watchorn Church – ties dating back to its Methodist era – after Mr Clarke criticised an anti-homophobia stance taken by the Mayor of Alfreton.

At that time, Mr Clarke said: “I recognise good that goes on within schools and I have admiration for teachers who work hard but the system sadly is corrupt and it has one mind and that is to change the minds of our children into what they think is right which is sadly far from the truth.”

The girl’s mum said: “We had seen this and heard reports of preachers from the church speaking at Doncaster Pride. We were a little concerned but these situations seemed to be involving the new pastor of the church rather than the school, which felt to be more separate at the time.

“We have two children under the age of seven who have been enrolled at Watchorn since nursery. We were drawn to the school for the Christian values that we hoped would be taught, but also for the small class sizes and what seemed like the loving, nurturing family feel there.

“We felt, and still feel, that the quality of education is good by the teaching staff. We had never needed to raise a complaint before this.”

In response to their request for an exemption from any of Mr Clarke’s assemblies, the girl’s parents say Mr Ozenbook informed them that he and the governors had agreed no such withdrawal would be allowed, though he did reassure them that all educational content would be age-appropriate.

The mum said: “He said that as Christians if we believe in God, we believe in an enemy – he specifically said that this is the word that would be used rather than devil, and that things would never be said to spook kids into belief as this is not what the school is about.

“He reiterated that they didn’t believe in introducing the children to the enemy without a grounding in God. He told us age appropriateness is one of the fundamental values of the school and that they stay away from those things that reap anxiety, he doesn’t give children more than they can bear.”

A fortnight after the parents met with Mr Ozenbrook, he included their daughter in an assembly he delivered personally. With 39 pupils on roll at the last count, she was one of only two pupils from year two present, alongside pupils from years three to six.

When her mum picked her up from school that afternoon, the girl immediately shared her distress at having been singled out in the assembly after she had not raised her hand when pupils were asked who among them could explain the meaning of hell and the devil.

Her mum, recalling the girl’s account of the situation, said she was told by Mr Ozenbrook: “I think you will be able to handle it. You know the story of Adam and Eve? You know where the serpent tried to trick Adam and he does it? That serpent was the devil. Today we are learning about sin.

“Sin started in heaven because God made lots of angels and one angel became jealous of the other angels or pride … and that God sent him away to hell and if you believe in the devil then you would be sent to hell.”

The mum added: “She went on to tell me she didn’t like the assembly and said, ‘I just felt like am I going to go to hell.’ She proceeded to have nightmares all night.”

As an experienced secondary and special educational needs teacher, and a youth leader at another local church, the mum felt well prepared to challenge the headteacher’s handling of her original concerns.

She said: “We were so disappointed that he thought it was appropriate to single her out and take the matter into his own hands to continue with the subject when it was clear from our meeting that we would not be ok with this.

"Our complaint was not about a difference of belief about the devil but whether it was age-appropriate and appropriate at all after the reassurances given by the headteacher.”

The family followed school policy to lodge a formal complaint, asking that their daughter only be educated together with her majority year one class “until such a time that she was a little older and our trust had been repaired somewhat.”

They also sought an apology from the headteacher for the distress caused to the girl.

The mum said: “This statement didn’t even ask for Mr Ozenbrook to apologise for the content of the assembly, just a basic apology for our young child’s upset and it was incredibly disappointing that he has not felt able to do this as a Christian headteacher at any point since the assembly.

“This had a lasting affect on our daughter, demonstrated in her writing about it in a school diary on December 12th, two months after the assembly: ‘I like school but there was an assembly that made me worried and sad.’ We have had to give her much reassurance on this to make sure she is now ok.”

After submitting their complaint, the family were issued with a new version of the school policy against which their case would be judged, and say this has been revised again since.

Escalating their complaint to the next stage, the matter progressed to a final hearing in January, with the school delivering their 147-page written arguments just 48 hours in advance, despite the policy specifying a five-day notice period.

In her second trimester of pregnancy, the girl’s mum asked for the hearing to be delayed to allow more time to prepare, and says the chair of the hearing panel recommended the same. That request was rejected by Mr Ozenbrook.

When they raised questions over the membership of the hearing panel and its independence from the school’s leadership, the parents were be told by Mr Ozenbrook that it would proceed “with or without your representation.”

At the meeting, attended by Mr Clarke as well as the appointed panel, Mr Ozenbrook read a prepared statement, including the lines: “They will never be satisfied with the school here and quite honestly, should they continue in their current convictions and beliefs, we hope they aren’t.

“This leads me to suggest that this is not the right school for the family at this time … My only conundrum in all of this is why are still having [their children] attend.”

While the panel did not find in the family’s favour, they did partially uphold their complaint with regards to school’s procedural handling of the case, and also commended them for their “desire to reconcile and rebuild trust with the school … and commitment to working towards a positive resolution for the benefit for all involved.”

They added: “Similarly, we encourage the school to continue to engage in constructive dialogue and explore ways to strengthen its partnership with parents.”

But within a week of the hearing the family said they felt there was no sign of genuine reconciliation and so took the difficult decision to begin homeschooling their children instead until a permanent place might be found elsewhere.

The mum said: “We have done everything to ensure our children have been unaffected by the situation, although our daughter was obviously affected by the assembly itself, and now by the fact she has had to leave her school, which is a big change in her little life as she sees it and she has found this upsetting.

“She absolutely loved her teacher and is missing her and also her friends. It has obviously been very stressful for us as parents, especially whilst expecting.”

She added: “My intention is not to hurt the staff and families at the school and I'm sorry to them if that is one of the consequences.

“My intention was and is to save other children and their families going through similar upset and upheaval by ensuring that future potential families considering this school have the chance to read about our experience and make a more informed choice. We also hope that it will help the school reflect in order to make significant improvements for the remaining families.”

While the case was making its way through the complaints process, Ofsted carried out a routine inspection of the school in December and rated it Good on all criteria, noting: “Most parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school. One parent, summing up the views of many others, said, ‘This is a warm, welcoming school with a strong sense of community.’”

“The proprietor body and governors have a good understanding of the independent school standards. They make sure that the school consistently meets all the standards and the statutory requirements of the early years foundation stage.”

One of the criteria for a rating of Good is that: “Pupils engage with views, beliefs and opinions that are different from their own in considered ways. They show respect for the different protected characteristics as defined in law and no forms of discrimination are tolerated.”

Whereas an Inadequate school might be one where: "Leaders and governors/trustees are actively undermining fundamental British values and are not protecting pupils from radicalisation and extremist views.”

The Derbyshire Times asked Ofsted if inspectors were aware of the influence exerted on the school by the church, and a spokesperson initially said they did not comment on individual inspections but that all independent schools must be able to demonstrate that they have met the Independent School Standards, including those relating to equalities, such as requirements for schools in the Equality Act 2010 and statutory guidance on Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and Health Education.

Government guidance notes: “A school can teach that its particular faith has teachings relevant to these matters, and explain to pupils what those teachings are. However, this does not mean that a curriculum, including that for religious education, can be planned or teaching provided which advocates or otherwise encourages pupils not to respect other people on the basis of a protected characteristic."

When we highlighted aspects of the church’s doctrine which appear to contradict standards on teaching protected characteristics, such as same-sex orientation, an Ofsted spokesperson said: “Our guidance sets out that when we inspect schools, including faith schools, we assess how well they are equipping children to live alongside and show respect for a diverse range of people. Inspectors consider a wide range of evidence when forming judgements.

“We don’t comment on the details and the evidence base of individual inspections. The published inspection report sets out our findings. However, we will always consider any relevant information that comes to light or is shared with us after an inspection and, if appropriate, will share it with the Department for Education, the regulator of independent schools, for their consideration too.”

The family say they have passed details of their complaint to Ofsted for consideration.

The school’s own response to questions from the Derbyshire Times said: ”We would start by observing that we’re not talking about a political party or even a church, but a school attended by very young children.

“The parents have a right to express their opinion, but the kind of negative attention (both from the press and that attracted by the ‘Spotted Alfreton’ page on Facebook) risks the welfare and safety of the children here at Watchorn School. We would ask you to bear them in mind.”

In the mum’s opinion: “That contradicts what was told to all of us as parents at the September meeting, that ‘the school is a ministry of Watchorn Church’ … and also contradicts the headteacher's claim that our difference in convictions and beliefs was the reason they suggested this was not the school for us, surely this is a 'church' based reason.

“We also question whether it was correct for an inclusive school setting to make assumptions about our view on the gospel, especially as we never stated our beliefs in the complaint.

“Again, our complaint was not about a difference of belief about the devil but whether it was age-appropriate and appropriate at all after the reassurances given by the headteacher.”

The school’s statement continued: “We acknowledge the concerns of the family and wish them well. However, it should be stressed that the! school’s position on the first complaint it has ever received has now been upheld by legal counsel, two preliminary complaint hearings and then an independent Stage 3 panel. The Charity Commission has also been consulted throughout.

"What’s more, our recent Ofsted inspection (Dec 2024) awarded Watchorn Christian School a ‘Good’ across all judgements’ - including leadership and management.”

According to the mum: “Our complaint was not sent to legal counsel – the school forwarded some questions we asked about the new board of trustees to their solicitor who wrote a response back – he was not in a position to uphold or dismiss a complaint … The school has never provided any evidence of their consultations with the Charity Commission. We have sent our complaint there and it is in the process of being looked into.”

The school’s statement ends by saying: "We would also remind your readers that although they may not approve of our theological convictions, they should not be surprised to learn that Christians are teaching what Christians have believed for two thousand years in a Christian school.

"We invite any parents wishing to give their child a loving, Christ-centred education to get in touch. They would be most welcome.”