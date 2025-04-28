Derbyshire election candidate ‘Pothole Paul’ calls for greater coordination with road maintenance

Pictured Is A Derbyshire County Council Worker Repairing One Of The Many Potholes On The County'S Roads, Courtesy Of Derbyshire County Council

An Independent candidate in the forthcoming Derbyshire County Council elections has called for more coordination between the authority and utility firms to minimise roadworks and to prevent greater highways disruption and further damage.

Paul Mann, Staveley division Independent candidate in the county council election, on May 1, has been responding to a visit from the Labour Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood, to Whittington, in Chesterfield, with the Staveley North and Whittington division’s Labour candidate Allan Ogle who both criticised the current county council’s handling of pothole repairs.

The Conservative-controlled council stated it has been targeting repairs with high-tech systems and that there is a need for more Government investment while it is doing all it can to maximise funding and resources to improve roads while trying to focus on permanent, lasting repairs and resurfacing and doing smaller-scale resurfacing of pothole hotspots.

But Mr Mann, who is a Staveley Town Councillor, said: “The Government should give more money to highways which they have done in the past but the problem is they are too busy blaming each other when we should be asking why we cannot get more coordination and limit the amount of disruption and that will be better for the road surface.”

Mr Mann argued the council should carry out road repairs more often during school holidays to ensure work can be done and when there is less traffic, and he also thinks the authority should coordinate more with utility firms and other roadworks’ to limit disruption.

The Staveley Town Councillor, who has been dubbed Pothole Paul by residents because of his concerns for road repairs, also argued the more a road is dug up by the council or utility firms the more damage and disruption it causes for motorists keeping more highways open to support the economy.

County council highways cabinet member, Cllr Charlotte Cupit, has welcomed a share of Government funding towards highways maintenance and potholes – under a nationwide £1.6bn package to fix potholes – even though she believes more investment is needed.

Derbyshire is set to benefit from a £37.5m allocation via the new East Midlands Combined County Authority to go on road repairs and it will also benefit from a share of £66m of City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements funding also to be received through EMCCA.

Liberal Democrat Derbyshire County Councillor, Barry Bingham – who is a Staveley North and Whittington division candidate – believes road maintenance for councils nationwide has been under-funded by the Government but Conservative Derbyshire County Council does still have to answer for what he believes have been unsatisfactory repairs that need redoing.

Labour candidate for Staveley North and Whittington, Allan Ogle, also said potholes are dangerous and he claims one of the biggest impacts upon residents has been the added strain to the cost of living with car maintenance problems due to potholes.

Cllr Cupit has argued Derbyshire has a diverse geography and a huge highways network with 3,500 miles of road, 2,794 miles of footpaths, 1,182 highways bridges and many other assets, and it has also had to contend with more extreme weather conditions causing potholes, carriageway deterioration and a high number of landslips.

Candidates for the Staveley North and Whittington division of the county council election include Labour’s Allan Ogle, Liberal Democrat Barry Bingham, Chesterfield Independent Rose Clark, Reform UK’s Mark Cliff, Independent Martin Hibbert, Conservative Carolyn Renwick, and the Green Party’s Simon Swift.

And candidates for the separate Staveley division include Independent Paul Mann, Labour’s Anne-Frances Hayes, Conservative Andy Jervis, Liberal Democrat Paul Jacobs, Green Louis Hollingworth, Independent Mick Bagshaw, and Reform UK’s Dawn Abbott.